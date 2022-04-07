Lennar (LEN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lennar (NYSE: LEN):

4/5/2022 – Lennar is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2022 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $93.00.

3/25/2022 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/21/2022 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lennar’s fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenues beat analysts’ expectations, marking the 12th consecutive quarter of an earnings beat. Earnings jumped 32.4% year over year, given higher demand for new homes despite unprecedented supply chain challenges. Gross margin was up 90 basis points (bps), given effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Focus on the lighter land/asset strategy to boost free cash flow is encouraging. Upbeat expectations for fiscal 2022 are also encouraging. Although shares have underperformed the industry so far this year, earnings estimates for the year have been trending upward over the past seven days. Yet, rising rates, unprecedented supply chain challenges along with rising land and labor costs continue are risks.”

3/18/2022 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $100.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Lennar is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $135.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lennar has been benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Higher demand for new homes on declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow will bolster the balance sheet and thereby drive returns. Gross margin was up 300 basis points (bps) for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, given pricing power, its efforts toward reducing construction costs and lower interest expense. Yet, supply chain challenges along with rising land and labor costs continue to impact Lennar’s performance. It expects homes for first-quarter fiscal 2022 within 14,800-15,100 units, indicating a decline from 15,570 reported a year. Lennar shares have underperformed the industry over a year.”

3/15/2022 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $75.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2022 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2022 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Lennar had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2022 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/9/2022 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE LEN traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.84. 100,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.88. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Lennar by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 68,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

