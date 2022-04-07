Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys Shares of 4,624 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $47.74. 29,463,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,806,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

