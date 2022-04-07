Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 9,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.28. 22,627,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,857,316. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

