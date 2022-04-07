Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.64.

LESL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth about $20,148,000. American Trust bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $32,284,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

