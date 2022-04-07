Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.83.

LBRDK opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.88. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $132.58 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $166,078,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,467,000 after buying an additional 897,427 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $138,759,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after buying an additional 685,481 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.