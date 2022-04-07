Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:LSI opened at $145.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.43.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.58%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

