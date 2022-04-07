LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $29.81.

In other news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LifeStance Health Group (LFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.