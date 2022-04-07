Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

