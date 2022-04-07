Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) versus Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Head to Head Survey

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Embraer has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilium has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36.5% of Embraer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Lilium shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Embraer and Lilium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer -1.07% -1.03% -0.28% Lilium N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Embraer and Lilium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer 1 1 6 0 2.63 Lilium 0 2 2 0 2.50

Embraer presently has a consensus target price of $20.59, indicating a potential upside of 70.69%. Lilium has a consensus target price of $12.90, indicating a potential upside of 163.27%. Given Lilium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lilium is more favorable than Embraer.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Embraer and Lilium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer $4.20 billion 0.53 -$44.70 million ($0.25) -48.24 Lilium $60,000.00 21,208.59 -$486.29 million N/A N/A

Embraer has higher revenue and earnings than Lilium.

Summary

Lilium beats Embraer on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Embraer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets. It also leases Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet; and Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, disruptive executive jets in the midsize and super midsize categories. The Service & Support segment offers after-service solutions, support, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial, executive, and defense aircraft; provides aircraft components and engines; and supplies steel and composite aviation structures to various aircraft manufacturers. The Other segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

