Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Linde by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 29.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 3.9% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $315.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.18. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

