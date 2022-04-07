Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

Lindsay has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lindsay to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of LNN stock opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.88 and its 200 day moving average is $146.18. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lindsay by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.