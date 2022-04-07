Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Lindsay alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth $13,373,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lindsay by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Lindsay by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 275,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Lindsay (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.