Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $148.89, but opened at $155.36. Lindsay shares last traded at $147.57, with a volume of 523 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.18.

About Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

