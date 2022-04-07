LINKA Price Down 6.6% This Week (LINKA)

LINKA (LINKA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $32.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LINKA has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00036155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00105102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.