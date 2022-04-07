Litecred (LTCR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Litecred (LTCR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Litecred coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecred has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Litecred has a market capitalization of $13,185.50 and approximately $4.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,654.81 or 1.00096026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00063828 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.00 or 0.00268280 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.20 or 0.00319172 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00134831 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00083452 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004987 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Litecred Profile

LTCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecred is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency with the characteristic of self-funded development, via block subsidy of 10% for each minted block, which guarantees a small and continuos flow to the developers, in order to mantain the project active. There is no developer premine at launch. “

Buying and Selling Litecred

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecred using one of the exchanges listed above.

