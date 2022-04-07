LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LIVN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.57.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $83.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.77. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LivaNova by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 34.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,861,000 after buying an additional 168,427 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.