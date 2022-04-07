Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYV. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,771 shares of company stock worth $64,257,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.