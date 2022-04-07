Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Livent were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after buying an additional 582,130 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Livent by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,282.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

