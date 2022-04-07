Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 58 ($0.76) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 64 ($0.84). Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LLOY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 44 ($0.58) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 55.57 ($0.73).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 45.19 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.69. The company has a market capitalization of £31.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($177,750.61). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66), for a total value of £202,046 ($264,978.36).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

