Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.28

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$116.28 and last traded at C$116.08, with a volume of 108053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$115.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on L shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$111.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$38.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$105.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$99.26.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 6.8500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total transaction of C$2,415,107.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,228,174.70. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 16,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total value of C$1,666,054.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,158,203.13. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $9,562,160.

Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

