Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Shares of LOGI opened at $71.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

