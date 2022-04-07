Lotto Hits One Day Volume of $4,201.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Lotto has a market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $4,201.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lotto has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lotto Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

