Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s previous close.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.65.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $200.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.43 and a 200 day moving average of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.