LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 131.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LTC Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 327,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.