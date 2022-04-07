Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $30,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.44.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $373.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,595. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.00 and its 200 day moving average is $379.41. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.