LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Raised to €807.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from €787.00 ($864.84) to €807.00 ($886.81) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($835.16) to €820.00 ($901.10) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($945.05) to €900.00 ($989.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $678.25.

LVMUY stock opened at $138.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $119.50 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.23 and its 200 day moving average is $153.49.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

