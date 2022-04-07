Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stake Reduced by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,392 shares during the quarter. Lyft comprises about 1.3% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lyft by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after purchasing an additional 484,642 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $225,118,000 after buying an additional 115,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,892,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $208,626,000 after buying an additional 113,691 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $196,472,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,398,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,581. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.83. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,491 shares of company stock valued at $608,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

