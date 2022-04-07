Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.61

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.61 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 163089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lyft by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lyft by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lyft by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

