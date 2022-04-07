Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.52

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $7.77. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 140,729 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on LYSCF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

