M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.07

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.07 and last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 2888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on MHO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.13.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.35. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,253,000 after purchasing an additional 204,825 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,606,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,893,000 after acquiring an additional 130,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,795,000 after acquiring an additional 176,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,217,000 after acquiring an additional 381,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

