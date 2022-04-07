MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.73.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,441,000 after acquiring an additional 201,534 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in MacroGenics by 56.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 315,629 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MacroGenics by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 376,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

