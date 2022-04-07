Magna International (TSE:MG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a C$92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$97.95.

Get Magna International alerts:

MG stock opened at C$76.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.61. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$70.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 10.5500009 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Maher purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,930.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.