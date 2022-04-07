MahaDAO (MAHA) Hits Market Cap of $11.60 Million

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00008674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $11.60 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

