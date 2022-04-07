Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 250.33 ($3.28).

EMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Man Group alerts:

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($36,000.00).

Shares of EMG stock traded down GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 237.10 ($3.11). 4,210,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,421,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 206.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 157.50 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 245.90 ($3.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

About Man Group (Get Rating)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.