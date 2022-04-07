ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $97.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $86.49 on Thursday. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. ManTech International’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.