Mara G. Aspinall Acquires 3,037 Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) Stock

Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Rating) insider Mara G. Aspinall purchased 3,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,436 ($18.83) per share, for a total transaction of £43,611.32 ($57,195.17).

LON ABC opened at GBX 1,438 ($18.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 756.84. Abcam plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,145.67 ($15.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,760 ($23.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,293.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,475.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.57) price target on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.36) price objective on shares of Abcam in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($19.02) to GBX 1,250 ($16.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

