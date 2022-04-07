Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

CAT stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.86. The stock had a trading volume of 105,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,431. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.