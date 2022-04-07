Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.17. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

