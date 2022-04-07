Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,364 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 937,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,068,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.