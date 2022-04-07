MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MariMed Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator. The Company develops, owns and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products and dispensary operations. Its products and brands, includes Betty’s Eddies(R), Nature’s Heritage(TM), Bourne Baking Co. and K-Fusion(R). MariMed Inc. is based in NORWOOD, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRMD. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS MRMD opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MariMed has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

