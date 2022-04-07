Mark Radcliffe Buys 700,000 Shares of AO World plc (LON:VIC) Stock

AO World plc (LON:VIC – Get Rating) insider Mark Radcliffe purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £357,000 ($468,196.72).

Shares of LON VIC opened at GBX 62.90 ($0.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AO World plc has a 12 month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £204.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AO World from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AO World to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

