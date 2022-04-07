Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $10,306,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $9,885,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Marqeta by 2,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 401,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQ opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

