Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Cut by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.66. 2,608,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,945. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

