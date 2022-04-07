Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.01.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.00 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $182.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

Marrone Bio Innovations ( NASDAQ:MBII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

