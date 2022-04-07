Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 ($11.61) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Marshalls stock opened at GBX 650 ($8.52) on Thursday. Marshalls has a 1-year low of GBX 540.50 ($7.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 857 ($11.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 23.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 657.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 699.08.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

