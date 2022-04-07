Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 926 Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in ATN International were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the third quarter worth about $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ATN International by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the third quarter worth about $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATNI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.07. 41,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATNI shares. BWS Financial decreased their target price on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ATN International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

