Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Ford Tamer Sells 48,051 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.69. The company had a trading volume of 358,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,309,164. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $651,354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

