Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 81,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.4% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.51. 24,601,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,769,545. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06.

