Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,250 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,081. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.81 and a 200-day moving average of $219.62. The company has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,582. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

