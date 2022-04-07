Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after acquiring an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,031,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $166.07. 2,579,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,536. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.79. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

